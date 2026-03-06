Steelworkers Humanity Fund Donates $10,000 In Humanitarian Support To Ukrainian Workers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $10,000 to international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian workers and their families.

The SHF donation, along with contributions from other Canadian labour groups, are being made to the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Solidarity Fund, to support ITUC affiliates providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine – the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPU) and the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (KVPU).

At the onset of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, the International Executive Board of the United Steelworkers union (USW) issued a strong statement condemning this unprovoked assault on a sovereign nation and the resulting violence against Ukrainian citizens.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian people and their unions continuing to face systematic shelling by the Russian army. These attacks have recently intensified despite ongoing negotiations, with vital public infrastructure and energy facilities being deliberately destroyed during an exceptionally harsh winter.

“As the conflict enters its fifth year of violence and displacement, the USW is committed to supporting its trade union partners in Ukraine who remain on the front line, providing humanitarian assistance to workers and their families,” said Marty Warren, SHF President and USW National Director.

Since the first day of the invasion, the ITUC and its affiliates have demonstrated their solidarity by providing assistance through the ITUC Solidarity Fund.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

