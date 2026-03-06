Delivering Good Welcomes Three New Board Members Bringing Deep Expertise In Finance, Technology, And Global Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY (March 6, 2026) - Delivering Good is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Brian Anton, Global Head of Consumer & Retail Investment Banking at Santander; Michelle Carter, Executive Vice President, Services Business Development, North America at Mastercard; and Prithvik Kankappa, Chief Operating Officer of Impact Analytics.

These new board members bring decades of leadership across financial services, data analytics, technology, and global commerce-strengthening Delivering Good's ability to scale impact, deepen partnerships, and support communities facing everyday hardship and disaster.

Brian Anton serves as Global Head of Consumer & Retail Investment Banking at Santander, where he is responsible for originating, advising on, and executing equity, debt, and M&A transactions across the sector. Over more than 20 years, Brian has executed more than 150 transactions and raised over $100 billion in debt and equity securities for leading clients. He joined Santander in 2024 after serving as Global Head of Retail Investment Banking at Citi and spending a decade at Credit Suisse helping to build its Retail & Consumer Group. Brian holds an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis and a B.A. from Bates College.

Michelle Carter is Executive Vice President, Services Business Development, North America at Mastercard. She leads commercial efforts for Mastercard's Security Solutions, Business & Market Insights, Consumer Acquisition & Engagement, and Open Finance products and software platforms, supporting client relationships across issuers, retailers, restaurants, fintechs, manufacturers, digital partners, travel and hospitality, public-sector entities, and channel partners. Michelle manages a team of 250+ business development professionals. She joined Mastercard through its 2015 acquisition of Applied Predictive Technologies, where she held sales leadership roles since 2004. Michelle holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and previously served on the Penn Fund Executive Board.

Prithvik Kankappa is the Chief Operating Officer of Impact Analytics, a Series-D funded global organization with more than 800 employees. A founding member of the company, Prithvik has helped scale its product platform, client base, and global footprint over the past decade. He brings more than 20 years of experience across data analytics, AI, product management, consumer marketing, telecom, and startups, leading B2B SaaS and data science initiatives for Fortune 500 companies. He is also a former startup founder and currently advises early-stage companies on go-to-market and growth strategies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian, Michelle, and Prithvik to the Delivering Good Board,” said Matthew Fasciano, CEO of Delivering Good.“Their collective expertise in finance, technology, and analytics will help propel our next chapter of innovation-strengthening how we partner with brands, scale our operations, and deliver essential goods with greater speed, insight, and impact.”

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed nearly $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to children, families, and individuals. Delivering Good helps people facing hardship and disaster move forward by working with our partners to match them with new, essential items and services-providing care that supports dignity, renews hope, and opens doors to opportunity.

