Budget Lays Roadmap For 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047': CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state's economy currently stands at Rs 51 lakh crore, making it larger than the economies of several countries, and described the Budget for 2026–27 as the first roadmap towards achieving the goal of“Viksit Maharashtra 2047”.

Addressing a press conference after presenting the Budget in the state Assembly, Fadnavis said the government remains committed to its flagship welfare schemes, particularly the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

Emphasising that the scheme will continue, he said the government would fulfil its promise of increasing the financial assistance to Rs 2,100 at an appropriate time.

“We will fulfil our promise of Rs 2,100; just let the right time come. The government is focused not just on financial aid but on making women self-reliant,” he said.

Fulfilling a poll promise, the government announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers.

To integrate artificial intelligence in agriculture, digital platforms such as 'AgriStack' and 'Mahavistar' have been launched.

A provision of Rs 24,231 crore has been made for the Women and Child Development Department.

“Our goal is to make another 25 lakh women 'Lakhpati Didis'. Through the Mukhyamantri Solar Krishi Vahini Yojana, we aim to provide daytime electricity to farmers, reaching a capacity of 13,000–14,000 MW using AI and digitalisation,” the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the decision to grant a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh to eligible farmers under the Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karj-Mukt Yojana as a“masterstroke”.

He said the Budget focuses on strengthening connectivity between rural and urban areas and aims to make Maharashtra a major tourism hub.

Decisions regarding roads, Metro expansion, waterways, airport connectivity and recruitment for 75,000 government posts will accelerate the state's overall development, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar described the Budget as visionary and inclusive, saying it moves the state towards the goal of a“Viksit Maharashtra”.

State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan took a swipe at the Opposition, saying it had been left with no issue to criticise as the Budget has provisions for every sector and section of society.

He expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is moving towards the goal of a developed state.

Describing the Budget as progressive, sustainable, inclusive and oriented towards good governance, Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam said it aims to make Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy by 2029 and a $5 trillion economy by 2047.

He said the Budget is a step towards achieving the vision of“Viksit Maharashtra 2047”, based on four key pillars - progressive, sustainable, comprehensive and good governance.

Under these pillars, 16 sub-sectors have been identified to promote balanced regional development across the state.