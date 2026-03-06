GLORION MEDIA Launches As A Data Driven Podcast And Influencer Media Company In New York

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GLORION MEDIA today announced its official launch as a New York City based podcast advertising and influencer media company operating at the intersection of culture, commerce, social listening intelligence, and performance driven distribution.

Founded by entrepreneur and consumer intelligence expert Tsvetta Kaleynska, GLORION MEDIA introduces a differentiated, intelligence driven media model powered by real time social listening data that reveals what digital audiences are actively signaling across industries and communities. By translating live consumer intelligence into actionable media strategy, the company enables brands, founders, and institutions to align messaging with existing audience demand, driving more precise targeting, stronger engagement, and measurable performance outcomes.

GLORION MEDIA provides premium podcast production, elite influencer talent management, and performance-measured digital advertising solutions for leaders and organizations seeking high trust audience reach. The company focuses on delivering authority driven media campaigns engineered to outperform traditional awareness based approaches.

At the center of GLORION MEDIA's strategy is the use of global social listening intelligence, leveraging Kaleynska's extensive background in consumer conversation analysis through her work at RILA GLOBAL CONSULTING. These insights surface emerging consumer narratives, market sentiment shifts, and behavioral signals that are often missed by traditional financial media and standard advertising models.

As part of its growing media portfolio, GLORION MEDIA owns and produces“The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street,” co-hosted by Tsvetta Kaleynska and veteran New York Stock Exchange trader Peter Tuchman, widely recognized as the Einstein of Wall Street. The show translates consumer data and real time economic signals into clear, actionable conversations with leaders across business, technology, policy, and global markets.

“GLORION MEDIA was built to bring transparency to what people are actually signaling in the digital ecosystem,” said founder and CEO Tsvetta Kaleynska.“By combining social listening intelligence with credible industry voices, we are creating a new category of data informed media designed for a world where capital, culture, and consumer behavior move in real time.,” said founder and CEO Tsvetta Kaleynska.“By combining social listening intelligence with credible industry voices, we are creating a new category of data informed media designed for a world where capital, culture, and consumer behavior move in real time.

Peter Tuchman, one of the most recognizable traders on the New York Stock Exchange, brings decades of real time market experience and a substantial global following to GLORION MEDIA's flagship programming. GLORION MEDIA represents Tuchman for media, podcast, and strategic opportunities.

Headquartered in New York City, GLORION MEDIA operates as a next generation podcast advertising and influencer media company delivering intelligence led storytelling, premium talent partnerships, and performance driven digital distribution for brands seeking measurable impact.

About GLORION MEDIA

GLORION MEDIA is a New York City based podcast advertising and influencer media company founded by immigrant CEO Tsvetta Kaleynska. The company provides podcast advertising, social media promotion, and influencer led media distribution, helping brands reach high value audiences through performance driven storytelling and data informed digital amplification.

Powered by real time social listening intelligence, GLORION MEDIA aligns brand messaging with what digital audiences are actively discussing online, enabling more precise targeting and higher performing media outcomes.

Its flagship Wall Street podcast,“The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street,” is co hosted by Tsvetta Kaleynska and NYSE floor trader Peter Tuchman, widely known as the Einstein of Wall Street, delivering sharp market intelligence, consumer sentiment signals, and real time perspective from the trading floor.

Company Website:

LinkedIn:

Podcast:“The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street”

Website:

Instagram:

YouTube: @GLORION_MEDIA

Spotify:

Peter Tuchman (co-host):

Tsvetta Kaleynska (Founder & CEO):

Founder: Tsvetta Kaleynska

LinkedIn:

Media Contact:

...

GLORION MEDIA

New York, NY