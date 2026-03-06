Fit India Carnival's 2Nd Edition In Delhi To Celebrate Women's Day

The national capital is set to witness a vibrant celebration of health, sport and community spirit as the second edition of the Fit India Carnival begins at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi this Sunday, commemorating the occasion of International Women's Day 2026. Set to be organised for three days - March 8, 9 and 10 - the 2nd edition of the carnival will be inaugurated on Sunday, after completion of the 64th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, which will also mark the celebration of International Women's Day.

Special Focus on Women and Inauguration

This edition will put a special focus on women athletes, influencers and fitness champions, as per a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The Fit India Carnival 2.0 will be formally inaugurated by Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MOS, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in the presence of Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao and several distinguished guests.

Star-Studded Guest List

The opening day will feature participation from well-known personalities, including ever-young actor and model Milind Soman, famous actress Ragini Dwivedi, Aishwarya Raj and Tarun Khanna, all of them who have featured in the TV series 'Devo ke Dev Mahadev'. Dr Ririi Trivedi, mental health expert and coach, as well as several fitness experts, athletes and wellness professionals, will also be present.

Also present will be athletes such as heptathlete and Asian Games bronze medalist Nandini Agasara, judoka Garima Chaudhary, chess woman grandmaster and Fit India champion Tania Sachdev, para-athlete Simran and fencing athlete Taniksha Khatri, who will inspire young participants through their journeys in sport.

An Inclusive and Accessible Event

This time, the carnival will be totally accessible for people with reduced mobility, such as senior citizens and persons. Fit India has taken an important step to make the carnival inclusive and accessible for everyone, in coordination with accessibility organisations like Svayam.

Engaging Activities for All

Adding to the excitement will be cultural performances, flash mobs and interactive talk sessions where athletes and fitness leaders will share insights on health, discipline and mental well-being. Visitors will also be able to explore various game zones, fitness stations and activity stalls designed to make exercise engaging and accessible for people of all age groups. School and college students, athletes, youth, employees of various sectors as well as women from all walks of life will also attend this exciting event, which will also feature a kids zone.

There will also be exciting musical activities by popular music bands everyday. This is being done to encourage families, communities and especially youth to dedicate at least half an hour every day to physical activity, in line with the spirit of "Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz."

About the Fit India Carnival and Movement

The Fit India Carnival returns after the success of its inaugural edition last year, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, sportspersons, celebrities and citizens for an immersive festival celebrating active lifestyles. It was inaugurated by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya at the JLN Stadium last year.

The carnival will showcase a wide spectrum of fitness activities, wellness workshops, sports demonstrations, interactive sessions and community participation aimed at encouraging people to make fitness an integral part of their daily lives. With its mix of sport, entertainment, wellness and public participation, the second edition of the Fit India Carnival promises to transform the capital into a dynamic hub of fitness over the next three days, celebrating the idea that a healthier India begins with active citizens.

Launched on August 29, 2019, the Fit India Movement aims to bring about behavioural change and encourage citizens to adopt physically active lifestyles. Initiatives such as Sundays on Cycle have played a key role in expanding the movement into a nationwide community-driven effort, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds in a shared commitment to health and sustainability. (ANI)

