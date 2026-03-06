Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UPSC 2025 Topper: Akansh Dhull Secures AIR 3, CM Nayab Singh Saini Congratulates Family


2026-03-06 10:06:19
Akansh Dhull from Panchkula made Haryana proud by securing All India Rank 3 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini personally called BJP leader Krishan Dhull to congratulate him. The achievement has brought celebration and pride across the state.

