Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Why Did UAVS Stock Gain 10% In Pre-Market Today?

Why Did UAVS Stock Gain 10% In Pre-Market Today?


2026-03-06 10:06:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) jumped 10% in pre-market trading on Friday, after the company announced a strategic investment in Aerodrome Group, an Israel-based developer of precision loitering munitions and advanced defense technologies.

Aerodrome specializes in technologies that combine autonomy, target discrimination, and advanced aerial warfare capabilities.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, also known as EagleNXT, said the investment will strengthen its autonomous systems and precision-strike technologies. As part of the agreement, EagleNXT also secured a reserved right to establish a U.S.-based joint venture with Aerodrome.

Get updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN06032026007385015968ID1110827889



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search