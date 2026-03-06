Allu Arjun Celebrates 15 Years Of Togetherness With Wife Sneha Reddy

Actor Allu Arjun is celebrating 15 years of his marital bliss with his "cutie" wife Sneha Reddy, marking more than a decade of togetherness. Allu Arjun shared a picture with his wife and wrote, "Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you."

The 'Pushpa' star also shared a string of photographs on his Instagram stories and added, "15th anniversary. Life of Laughter & companionship."

On the other hand, Sneha Reddy reflected on building a family together and wrote, "15 years later We've built a life full of love, a family that means everything to me, and a home filled with warmth -- our two beautiful kids, our two dogs, and countless memories in between. Thank you for being my partner in every chapter. Happy anniversary."

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on March 6, 2011. They are proud parents of two lovely kids, Ayaan and Arha.

On the work front

On the work front, Allu is currently busy shooting for his next project, tentatively titled AA23, in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the visionary behind the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and some of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters.

Recent Accolades and 'Pushpa' Franchise

Earlier in February, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards South for his performance in Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The actor celebrated the feat on Instagram as he shared a glimpse from the ceremony.

Directed by Sukumar B, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The team is expected to return for the third instalment of 'Pushpa'. (ANI)

