CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Kerala Assembly Poll Preparedness In Kochi

ECI Meets Political Parties

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday held a detailed and comprehensive review of the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Kerala legislative assembly elections in Kochi. According to a press release, he was accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

During the review visit, the Commission interacted with representatives of recognised national political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian National Congress (INC). The Commission also met representatives of recognised state political parties such as Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party and sought their suggestions.

According to the release, several parties urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to keep in mind upcoming local festivals while finalising the dates of the elections. Others requested special arrangements to facilitate elderly voters and persons with disabilities (PwD). Political parties also urged the EC to take stringent measures to curb the use of money power and the distribution of liquor and freebies during elections. Concerns were also raised over the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and synthetically generated content that could vitiate the electoral atmosphere.

CEC Assures Fair and Transparent Polls

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reiterated that SIR has been conducted in the most transparent manner. The objective of SIR is to ensure that no eligible elector is left out, while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Rolls. He added that "forms 6/7/8 can still be filed for any inclusions/deletions/changes. Appeals can be filed with the DM/CEO as per RP Act 1950". The CEC also assured all political parties that "elections are always held as per Law in an impartial, free, fair and transparent manner", the release said. He encouraged political parties to use the cVIGIL component of the ECINET platform of ECI for filing complaints related to violations of the model code of conduct during elections.

Review with Enforcement Agencies

Later, the Commission held a detailed review meeting with heads and nodal officers of enforcement agencies, including IGs, DIGs, District Election Officers (DEOs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs). The meeting covered aspects such as election planning, EVM management, logistics, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, and voter awareness and outreach activities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)