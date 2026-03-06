Trump Issues Ultimatum To Iran: 'No Deal Except Unconditional Surrender'
“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The US President said that after such a development, the United States and its allies would help rebuild Iran and restore its economy.
“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he wrote.
Trump added that Iran could have a strong future if it follows that path.“IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).'”
The remarks come amid intensifying tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran, with ongoing military operations and retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region.
