Quote Of The Day By Shah Rukh Khan: 'Study Hard, Work Hard...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Widely popular among the youth, Shah Rukh Khan, who holds the title of the“King of Bollywood”, is renowned not only for films, but also for his motivational speeches. One such quote from one of his speeches, which has recently gone viral on social media, is,“Study hard. Work hard. Play harder. Don't be bound by rules, don't hurt anybody, and never ever live somebody else's dream”.

The quote's first part emphasises education and learning, and by saying,“study hard,” Shah Rukh Khan highlights the importance of knowledge as a base for success. In essence, he stresses that success begins with disciplined learning and curiosity.

Why does he say“work hard”?

The phrase,“work hard” reflects the reality that dreams require effort and dedication. Talent in business, art, sports, and every profession is not enough – perseverance and long hours of work often make an ambition into achievement. Khan's personal journey from a middle-class family in Delhi to global fame is often referenced as an example of effort.

Interestingly, the actor also stresses on balance in life. By telling people to“play harder,” he stresses not only the importance of being dedicated to work but also the necessity of enjoying life and celebrating the little things that make one happy. This includes balance in life as well (play harder).

Why advise people not to be“bound by rules”?

This line encourages independent thinking and imagination. Breaking laws is no part of Khan 's message, but rather avoiding unnecessary limitations by society, stereotypes, or fear of failure.

What is the meaning of“play harder”?

Between ambition and freedom, the actor draws a line of morality. The statement takes away the possibility of doing harm for the sake of achieving one's ambitions. It reflects the importance of ethics, empathy, and respect, and that true success includes being kind and responsible.

Perhaps the most powerful message that the quote gives is that of authenticity. Khan encourages people to pursue their aspirations rather than live up to expectations imposed by family, society, or peer pressure. He points out that it is dissatisfying to live someone else's dream. Success and fulfillment only come one follows one's heart and defines success for oneself.

"Success is not a good teacher; failure makes you humble."

"Don't become a philosopher before you become rich.”

“It's okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world.”

“If you want to become something, achieve something in life, then always listen to your heart.”

“Walk on with hope in your heart, and you'll never walk alone.”

“Laziness isn't merely a physical phenomenon... it's a mental thing too.”

“Success and failure are both part of life. Both are not permanent.”

“I work hard, like I'm sure everyone else does, and I'm very honest with the work I do.”