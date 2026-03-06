Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-03-06 10:04:33
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Announces the filing of an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The technical report, titled“Magno Project, Liard Mining Division, BC”, can be found on the Company's website and under the Company's issuer profile at GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.34.

