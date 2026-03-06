403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.: Notes the statement released yesterday by NexGen Energy Ltd. whereby NexGen announced that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has approved NexGen's environmental assessment and issued a licence to prepare site and construct for its 100%-owned, generational, Rook I project. This was the last permit necessary before construction could begin. Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.60 at $16.30.
