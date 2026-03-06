Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-03-06 10:04:33
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.: Today reported fourth quarter 2025 net earnings of $29.4 million, or $0.04 per common share, and adjusted net earnings2 of $47.2 million, or $0.06 per common share. For the full year ended December 31, 2025 net earnings were $208.0 million, or $0.27 per common share, and adjusted net earnings were $258.8 million, or $0.34 per common share. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares T are trading down $1.24 at $8.20.

