Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mainstreet Equity Corp.

2026-03-06 10:04:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Mainstreet Equity Corp.: Announced the successful completion of its Annual General Meeting, held March 5, where approximately 80% of shares were represented, in person or by proxy, reflecting strong shareholder engagement and confidence. Mainstreet Equity Corp. shares T are trading down $0.52 at $183.99.

