(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Blue Jay Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to $18.6 Million March 06, 2026 9:30 AM EST | Source: Blue Jay Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Blue Jay Gold Corp. (" Blue Jay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an upsize to its previously announced commercially reasonable "best efforts" private placement offering as described in the Company's news release dated March 4, 2026 (the " Offering "). Under the amended terms, the Company will issue up to 7,500,000 non flow through subscription receipts of the Company (the " NFT Subscription Receipts ") at a price per NFT Subscription Receipt of $0.80 (the " NFT Issue Price ") and up to 12,000,000 flow through subscription receipts of the Company (the " FT Subscription Receipts ", and together with the NFT Subscription Receipts, the " Offered Securities ") at a price per FT Subscription Receipt of $1.05 (the " FT Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $18,600,000. Beacon Securities Limited (" Beacon " or the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including ATB Cormark Capital Markets and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (together with Beacon, the " Agents ") in connection with the Offering. The Offered Securities will be offered for sale to (i) "accredited investors" resident in all provinces and territories of Canada, pursuant to private placement exemptions as set out in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the " Canadian Offering Jurisdictions ") and (ii) in jurisdictions other than Canada including in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 26, 2026. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. As soon as reasonably practicable after the closing of the Offering, the Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to file and obtain a receipt for a final prospectus qualifying the distribution of the units underlying the Offered Securities in the Canadian Offering Jurisdictions (excluding Quebec). The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. About Blue Jay Gold Corp. Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions. ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP. signed "Geordie Mark"

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing of filing a final prospectus to qualify the underlying units of the Offered Securities are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Assumptions include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits, and licenses in connection with the Company's planned development and exploration activities at the Company's projects; the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing of the Offering; and the ability to obtain a listing on a stock exchange.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements which involve the state of equity financing markets, volatility of market prices, and fluctuations in metal prices. Forward-looking information is provided herein to give context regarding the proposed Offering and its anticipated effects, but may not be appropriate for other purposes. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed as described or at all. There is also no assurance that the anticipated strategic or economic benefits of the Offering will be realized.

Although Blue Jay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, and Blue Jay undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

