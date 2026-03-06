MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Krown Network and Quantum eMotion Deploy Quantum-Secure Infrastructure Protecting $67.5M in KROWN Tokens QRNG2 quantum random number technology supports cryptographic security within the Krown ecosystem, securing 45 billion KROWN tokens held in vesting infrastructure

Monroe, Louisiana and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Krown Network and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) (NYSE American: QNC) ("QeM"), a leader in quantum-based cybersecurity solutions, today announced a security milestone for the Krown blockchain ecosystem as 45 billion KROWN tokens-valued at approximately $67.5 million-are now protected within vesting infrastructure supported by quantum-secure cryptographic technology.

The tokens are currently held in transparent on-chain vesting contracts deployed through infrastructure provided by UNCX Network. The vesting framework enables token allocations to be locked and released gradually according to predefined schedules that can be verified on-chain.

Within the broader Krown ecosystem security architecture, Quantum eMotion's QRNG2 quantum random number generator technology provides entropy used in cryptographic processes designed to strengthen the protection of digital assets and sensitive blockchain operations.

The milestone represents the convergence of decentralized finance infrastructure and emerging quantum-secure cybersecurity technologies designed to strengthen blockchain security.

Quantum Randomness and Blockchain Security

Random number generation is a foundational component of modern cryptography and plays a critical role in digital asset security, including:



cryptographic key generation

digital signatures

authentication systems high-quality encryption protocols

Traditional systems often rely on pseudo-random number generation derived from deterministic algorithms. Quantum random number generation, by contrast, derives entropy from quantum physical processes, producing randomness that cannot be predicted or replicated.

Quantum eMotion's QRNG2 technology generates entropy derived from quantum processes, providing a source of randomness designed to strengthen cryptographic operations in digital systems.

As digital assets and blockchain ecosystems grow in scale, technologies that strengthen cryptographic resilience are becoming increasingly important components of infrastructure security.

$67.5 Million in Token Assets Secured

The vesting infrastructure currently protects:



45,000,000,000 KROWN tokens allocated to presale participants

Current token price: $0.0015 (at time of writing) Total value secured: approximately $67.5 million

The tokens are held within smart-contract lockers deployed through UNCX infrastructure. These contracts allow token lockups and vesting schedules to be verified through blockchain explorers.

The vesting lockers became operational Friday, March 6, 2026, enabling the token allocation to be secured through transparent on-chain vesting contracts.

Executive Perspectives

"Security infrastructure is fundamental to building long-term trust in blockchain ecosystems," said James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies. "The protection of $67.5 million in KROWN tokens through on-chain vesting contracts supported by quantum-secure entropy technology represents an important step in strengthening the resilience of our ecosystem."

Stephens noted that the milestone reflects ongoing collaboration between infrastructure providers working to strengthen blockchain security as digital asset ecosystems grow in scale.

"Blockchain security ultimately depends on the strength of its cryptography, and cryptography depends on the quality of randomness," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "By introducing quantum-derived entropy into the Krown ecosystem, we are strengthening the cryptographic foundation that protects digital assets. As the value locked in blockchain systems continues to grow, integrating quantum-secure technologies will become an essential pillar of next-generation digital infrastructure."

Preparing Blockchain Infrastructure for Emerging Security Challenges

Advances in computing power, including the development of quantum computing, have prompted increased attention across the cybersecurity community regarding the future resilience of existing cryptographic systems.

Blockchain networks, financial systems, and digital identity platforms are increasingly exploring technologies such as quantum random number generation and post-quantum cryptography as part of broader efforts to strengthen long-term infrastructure security.

Through its integration of QRNG2 entropy technology, Krown Network is incorporating quantum-derived randomness into the security architecture supporting its blockchain ecosystem.

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure company developing Krown Network, an ecosystem focused on decentralized finance, digital asset infrastructure, and cross-chain interoperability.

The Krown ecosystem includes a suite of blockchain platforms designed to support digital asset trading, decentralized applications, and secure wallet technology, including the KROWN native token, KrownDEX decentralized exchange, and Qastle Wallet.

