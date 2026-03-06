SSU Shows Exclusive Footage Of New Prisoner Exchange
According to the statement, the exchange was the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that carried out instructions from Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine.Read also: Prisoner exchange: Lubinets announces return of another 300 Ukrainians
As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 6, 300 Ukrainian defenders and two civilians were returned from Russian captivity.
A day earlier, on March 5, 200 Ukrainians were also released as part of a prisoner exchange.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
