Russian Drone Attack Cuts Power To TV Tower In Kryvyi Rih, Digital Broadcasting Down

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

In a comment to the organization, Olena Demchenko, a representative of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting in Dnipropetrovsk region, said the tower had lost power and investigative actions are currently underway. After that, specialists from the Broadcasting, Radiocommunications and Television Concern will be able to assess the damage caused by the Russian drone attack.

"Channels from all digital multiplexes, the local broadcaster TRC 'Rudana', and three radio stations, 91.6 'Lux', 93.2 'Classic', and 93.6 'Power FM', are not broadcasting. However, the local stations 'Radio Megapolis' and 'Radio Kryvbas' are operating because they were able to switch to backup power," Demchenko said.

The journalists' union also reported that the "One kr" TV channel remains on the air through the city's cable networks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the night of March 6 Russian drones attacked a nine-story residential building and an infrastructure enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, causing fires.

Photo: National Union of Journalists of Ukraine