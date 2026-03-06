Azerbaijani Parliament Commission Issues Statement On Iran's Drone Attacks On Nakhchivan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Commission on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats of the Azerbaijani Parliament has issued a statement condemning drone attacks launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Trend presents the full text of the statement:

“On March 5, explosive-equipped unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used in attacks on Nakhchivan from Iranian territory. One UAV damaged the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a secondary school in the village of Shekerabad in the Babek district. Four civilians were injured during the attacks.

Targeting the Autonomous Republic's sole international airport and other civilian infrastructure constitutes a violation of international law, an attack on our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and a clear act of terror.

The Commission views this treacherous action, combining military, political, and information components, as a hybrid assault. It also notes the information campaign in Azerbaijan's social media supporting Iran's actions, spreading manipulative narratives.

These attacks aim to create confusion and fear among citizens, undermine trust in state institutions, and damage Azerbaijan's regional standing and international reputation. The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to respond under international law.

The Commission urges citizens and Azerbaijanis abroad to trust the strength of the state and rely on official information.”

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.