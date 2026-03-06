Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bp Plans Maintenance Work At Central Azeri Platform In Aug. 2026

2026-03-06 10:02:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. bp plans to carry out maintenance work at the Central Azeri Platform in August, the company's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

As per Cristofoli's insights, the platform will remain operational throughout the maintenance phase.

The company official indicated that the timeline has been adjusted to 11 days, down from the originally scheduled 19 days.

“We will suspend operations only at the gas facilities. Oil facilities will continue operating,” he added.

Trend News Agency

