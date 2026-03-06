Bp Plans Maintenance Work At Central Azeri Platform In Aug. 2026
As per Cristofoli's insights, the platform will remain
operational throughout the maintenance phase.
The company official indicated that the timeline has been adjusted to 11 days, down from the originally scheduled 19 days.
“We will suspend operations only at the gas facilities. Oil facilities will continue operating,” he added.
