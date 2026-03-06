Glaucoma Market: Rapid Growth & Investment Outlook To 2034 Delveinsight Bayer, SPARC, Laboratories Sophia, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma, Kowa

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Glaucoma Companies in the market include - SPARC, Laboratories Sophia, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma, Kowa, Bayer, Alcon Research, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Quark Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Glaucoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glaucoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Glaucoma Market Report:



The Glaucoma market size was valued approximately USD 4,196 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2025, Alembic Pharmaceuticals obtained final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% (ionic buffered solution). The approved product is considered therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Travatan Z Ophthalmic Solution, 0.004%, marketed by Sandoz.

In October 2025, Avisi Technologies, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company focused on developing innovative vision-preserving technologies, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application for its glaucoma treatment device VisiPlate®, designed for the management of Glaucoma.

In June 2025, Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for ischemia-related ocular diseases, announced positive outcomes from two Phase 2 clinical trials of PER-001. This novel therapy targets two major causes of global blindness: glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Both six-month, randomized, controlled trials assessed PER-001, a first-in-class endothelin antagonist delivered via a slow-release, dissolvable intravitreal implant administered every six months. The trials showed significant improvements in vision compared to the control groups.

In April 2025, Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc. announced the outcomes of a Phase 1/2a study assessing the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic effects of a single administration of the PER-001 intravitreal implant in patients with open-angle glaucoma.

In March 2025, Nicox SA ( Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), a global ophthalmology company, announced the completion of the final patient visit in the Whistler Phase 3b trial evaluating NCX 470. The study investigated the drug's dual mechanism-combining nitric oxide with a prostaglandin analog-to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP). NCX 470, Nicox's lead clinical candidate, is an innovative NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop currently in Phase 3 development for treating open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

In February 2025, Qlaris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to addressing unmet needs in severe eye diseases, announced positive topline results from two U.S. Phase II trials of QLS-111 in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and ocular hypertension (OHT). Both Phase II studies, Osprey and Apteryx, successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints.

In January 2025, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), a company focused on ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and medical technologies for glaucoma, has initiated a Phase 2b/3 clinical program for iDose TREX, its next-generation sustained-release therapy platform. iDose TREX maintains the size and shape of the original iDose TR while providing nearly twice the drug capacity.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that there were approximately 7,219 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Glaucoma in the 7MM in 2023, with expectations for a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent glaucoma cases among the EU4 and the UK, with around 710 thousand cases, while Spain had the lowest with approximately 514 thousand cases. The number of cases is expected to increase in the EU4 and the UK.

In 2023, the total number of prevalent glaucoma cases in the 7MM was 17,029 thousand, and this number is expected to rise during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

The estimates indicate that the diagnosed prevalent population of glaucoma in Japan was 1,617 thousand cases in 2023.

Key Glaucoma Therapies: STN-1012600, PDP-716, PRO-122, EYBELIS/Omidenepag isopropyl/DE-117, DE-130A, Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO9054), NCX-470, Nyxol, K-232, Aflibercept (Eylea, BAY 86-5321), Travoprost, timolol/dorzolamide, QPI-1007, and others

Glaucoma can impact individuals of both genders, but the ratio of male to female Glaucoma patients indicates a higher prevalence among females. In 2022, there were approximately 3,234,796 cases of Glaucoma among males and 3,810,646 cases among females. The Glaucoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Glaucoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Glaucoma market dynamics.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, which is essential for good vision. This damage is often caused by abnormally high pressure in the eye, though it can also occur with normal eye pressure. If left untreated, glaucoma can lead to permanent vision loss or blindness.

Glaucoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Glaucoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Glaucoma

Prevalent Cases of Glaucoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Glaucoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Glaucoma

Glaucoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Glaucoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Glaucoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Glaucoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Glaucoma Therapies and Key Companies



STN-1012600: Santen Pharmaceutical

NCX-470: Nicox Ophthalmics

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

PDP-716: SPARC

PRO-122: Laboratories Sophia

EYBELIS/Omidenepag isopropyl/DE-117: Santen Pharmaceutical

DE-130A: Santen Pharmaceutical

Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO9054): Santen Pharmaceutical

Nyxol: Ocuphire Pharma

K-232: Kowa

Aflibercept (Eylea, BAY 86-5321): Bayer

Travoprost: Alcon Research

Timolol: Pfizer

timolol/dorzolamide: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC QPI-1007: Quark Pharmaceuticals

Glaucoma Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of glaucoma worldwide: The growing number of patients affected by glaucoma, especially among the elderly population, is increasing demand for effective treatment and diagnostic solutions.

Growing aging population: Since glaucoma risk increases with age, the expanding geriatric population is a major factor driving market growth.

Advancements in diagnostic technologies: Innovations such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), tonometry, and visual field testing are improving early detection and disease monitoring. Development of novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems: New medications, sustained-release implants, and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS) are expanding treatment options.

Glaucoma Market Barriers



High cost of advanced treatments and surgeries: Innovative therapies and surgical procedures can be expensive, limiting accessibility in some regions.

Lack of early diagnosis: Glaucoma often progresses without noticeable symptoms in early stages, leading to delayed detection and treatment.

Limited patient adherence to long-term therapy: Patients may struggle with consistent use of eye drops and follow-up care, affecting treatment outcomes. Side effects of medications: Long-term use of glaucoma medications may cause ocular irritation, redness, or systemic effects.

Scope of the Glaucoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Glaucoma Companies: SPARC, Laboratories Sophia, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma, Kowa, Bayer, Alcon Research, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Quark Pharmaceuticals, and others

Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment: Glaucoma current marketed and Glaucoma emerging therapies

Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Glaucoma market drivers and Glaucoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Glaucoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Glaucoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Glaucoma

3. SWOT analysis of Glaucoma

4. Glaucoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Glaucoma

9. Glaucoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Glaucoma Unmet Needs

11. Glaucoma Emerging Therapies

12. Glaucoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Glaucoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Glaucoma Market Drivers

16. Glaucoma Market Barriers

17. Glaucoma Appendix

18. Glaucoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

