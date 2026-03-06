Light Rain, Relatively Cold Weather Expected Tonight: Meteorology Department

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6am on Saturday will see scattered clouds and partly cloudy conditions at times, with a chance of light rain during the evening and relatively cold to cold weather by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, the report added, warning of strong winds and high seas.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 21 knots at places at first.

Offshore, winds will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knots, gusting to 26 knots at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while offshore it will be 3 to 6 feet, rising to 8 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will be 5 to 9 kilometres, while offshore it will be 4 to 9 kilometres.