Jersey Hired Analysis: Garden State Labor Market Faces Uphill Climb As National Job Growth Hits February Slump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following today's release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showing a national decrease of 92,000 payroll jobs in February, Jersey Hired, the state's leading hyper-local talent platform, is issuing a call for resilience among New Jersey's workforce.

The national data reveals a cooling labor market, with the U.S. unemployment rate remaining largely unchanged at 4.4%. However, for New Jerseyans, the "Garden State Gap" remains a point of concern. While national figures stabilize, New Jersey has entered 2026 grappling with an unemployment rate that has recently hovered near 5.4%, a full percentage point higher than the national average.

"Today's BLS report confirms what many of our local employers and job seekers are feeling on the ground: the rapid hiring pace of years past has hit a significant speed bump," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, parent company of Jersey Hired. "In New Jersey, we are seeing a 'tale of two economies.' While legacy sectors like Information and Construction have faced a brutal stretch of layoffs and WARN notices, our hyper-local data shows that Health Care and specialized Professional Services remain the state's strongest engines for growth."

Key Takeaways for New Jersey's Workforce:



The Healthcare Anchor: Nationally, health care employment saw a dip due to strike activity; however, in New Jersey, the "ON3 health corridor" and suburban medical hubs continue to be the primary drivers of new postings on Jersey Hired.

The Tech/Information Cooling: The federal report noted a continued downward trend in the Information and Government sectors. This mirrors the recent wave of "belt-tightening" seen at major NJ-based employers like Verizon and various pharmaceutical leaders. A "Static" Market: With regional experts at Rutgers and the NJBIA describing the state's market as "tepid" or "static," Jersey Hired emphasizes the importance of upskilling. Static is not growth, and local talent must pivot toward the industries that are still expanding.



"Despite the national headline of 92,000 lost jobs, New Jersey remains a resilient market," Eib added. "There are still thousands of open roles in the Garden State, they are simply becoming more concentrated in specific, high-demand fields. Our mission at Jersey Hired is to ensure NJ talent is the first in line for these essential local opportunities."

