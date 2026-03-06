Monroe Capital Corporation Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC). The investigation focuses on Monroe Capital's executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

Monroe Capital Corporation previously announced, on August 7, 2025, a proposed stock-for-stock merger with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

On March 3, 2026, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other things, Horizon disclosed declines in net investment income, reported approximately $23.3 million in net realized losses for the quarter, and announced monthly distributions of $0.06 per share for April, May, and June 2026.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Monroe Capital or its executives made materially misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. If you suffered losses from your investment in Monroe Capital stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit .

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm's effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs' securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

