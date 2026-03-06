JM Group Limited Provides Update Regarding Trading Halt Of Its Securities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM Group Limited (NYSE American: JMG) (the“Company” or“JMG”), a Hong Kong-headquartered sourcing and wholesale solutions provider for a wide array of consumer products, today provided the following updates regarding the Company's response to the trading halt placed by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and the relevant regulatory inquiries previously announced by the Company on February 2, 2026.

As previously disclosed, following the NYSE's decision to continue the trading halt of our securities on January 15, 2026 at the expiration of the trading suspension order initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), a special committee (the“Special Committee”) was formed on January 30, 2026 by the Company's board of directors, consisting of Man Chiu Kit and Sze Wai Li, both independent directors of the Company, to oversee the Company's response to the trading halt and the relevant regulatory inquiries from the SEC and NYSE. The Special Committee is authorized to access all documents, records and information of the Company, and to conduct interviews with any employee, officer and director of the Company, as the Special Committee deemed appropriate to carry out its duties.

The Special Committee is currently overseeing an internal investigation (the“Internal Investigation”) into the circumstances relating to the trading halt. At the direction of the Special Committee, the Company has engaged Robinson & Cole LLP, the Company's outside counsel, to assist the Special Committee in the Internal Investigation.

The Company is committed to releasing additional information concerning the Internal Investigation in due course and is committed to taking appropriate measures to improve its internal controls.

In addition, the Company remains fully committed to cooperating with the SEC and NYSE in their respective investigations regarding the circumstances triggering the trading halt. Since the SEC's trading suspension on January 14, 2026, the Company has produced multiple batches of documents and maintained ongoing correspondence with the SEC in response to their ongoing investigation. Similarly, the Company has produced numerous documents and maintained ongoing correspondence with the NYSE regarding their separate investigation. The Company will provide further updates regarding the relevant investigations as appropriate.

