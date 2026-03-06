Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Dennis Murray Celebrates Two Years, Talks Career Change To Printing Industry In Galveston, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GALVESTON, Texas, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dennis and Debbie Murray are the owners of Minuteman Press in Galveston, Texas since February of 2024. As they celebrate two years in business, Dennis talks about making a career change from electrical engineering and the oil and gas industry to printing, why he chose to own a Minuteman Press franchise, and growing the business.

Prior to Minuteman Press, Dennis shares,“I started my career as an electrical engineer and eventually transitioned into executive corporate compliance within the oil and gas industry. My wife Debbie owned and operated her private practice as a physical therapist specializing in balance and neurological care. We chose Minuteman Press for the business hours (work life balance away from corporate demands – hours, travel, work demands, etc.); Minuteman Press' track record and reputation in franchising and the printing industry; and leveraging previous printing and computer/software experience I had when I worked for USA Today while going to college.”

The training and support were huge factors in helping Dennis feel comfortable with the business. He says,“The initial training helped us get a quick start in the business. The training included classroom training via Zoom and then hands-on setup by the field representatives at our location. Both were invaluable to our early and ongoing success. The support team at Minuteman Press is amazing. There has never been a time when our issues were not resolved, or our questions were not completely answered. Minuteman Press is always available to help us.”

On growing the business, Dennis shares,“I've been running this business for two years now, and I truly believe my success comes down to a few key things. First and foremost, it's all about adding real value to every customer, making sure they get more than they expect. You've got to separate yourself from the competition; otherwise, you're just another option. Referrals have been huge for us; they're such a crucial part of our multi-pronged marketing strategies.

Dennis continues,“Repeat business is absolutely a key factor; loyal customers are what keep the doors open. We've been fortunate to take advantage of this close, tight community around us, where word travels fast. Positive feedback from clients keeps us motivated and brings in new faces.”

He adds,“Having a graphic designer right here on site has made a world of difference in keeping our branding sharp and consistent. I always tell my team to take the time for outstanding customer service and to go that extra mile; it pays off every time. And none of it would work without great teamwork, trusting each other, supporting one another, and growing through our mistakes. That's the foundation of everything we've achieved here.”

Dennis concludes,“As with any other business, what you put into it is what you get out of it. We work hard but we couldn't do it without the support from the local and corporate teams, a system to manage our business (Minuteman Press FLEX software), trade vendors that Minuteman Press provides, and brand recognition.”