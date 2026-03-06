Badshah Song Row: Former Haryana Minister Condemns 'Objectionable' Lyrics Khap Bodies Demand Action

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) Former Haryana Education Minister and veteran Congress leader, Geeta Bhukkal, on Friday, condemned the alleged objectionable lyrics in rapper Badshah's new song, saying obscenity targeting women should not be tolerated and must be strongly opposed.

Speaking to IANS, Bhukkal said she had not personally heard the song but had seen media reports suggesting that inappropriate and objectionable language had been used regarding girls.

"I haven't heard the song yet, but I saw in the media that a song has been sung in an inappropriate manner regarding girls, and objectionable language has been used in it," she added.

Bhukkal said that while slogans like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" are promoted across the country, the dignity, respect and safety of daughters must also be ensured in practice.

She added that such content in songs should be condemned and that society must stand against obscenity directed at women.

Reacting to the notice issued by the Haryana State Women's Commission, Bhukkal said the dignity of daughters and sisters is a matter above political or social differences.

"Whether it is a social organisation or a political organisation, daughters and sisters are equal for everyone," she added.

Meanwhile, Haryana School Education Minister, Mahipal Dhanda said the state government acted promptly after the matter came to its notice.

"As soon as the matter came to notice, the state government immediately took a strict decision, and the Chief Minister directed that action should be taken. An FIR has been lodged," Minister Dhanda added.

Haryana State Women's Commission Chairperson, Renu Bhatia, also criticised the lyrics, calling them offensive and shameful.

"The words used by the singer were highly offensive. It is unclear why someone who calls himself a prominent Punjabi rap artist would insult Haryana and Punjab in this manner. Such a language is unacceptable. The objectionable words must be withdrawn and an apology issued," she said.

Community leaders have also raised objections to the song.

Suresh Phogat, Sarva Jati Phogat Khap Pradhan, said the khap had written to the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini demanding a strict ban on songs promoting gun culture or disrespecting women.

Earlier on Friday, the Haryana State Women's Commission served a notice to Badshah over alleged obscene lyrics in his new Haryanvi folk-style track 'Tateeree', asking him to appear before the commission on March 13 to record his statement.