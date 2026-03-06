Iran Will Not Compete In Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games With A Crisis Raging In Middle East

MENAFN - IANS) Milan, March 6 (IANS) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) confirmed on Friday afternoon that the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Iran will not compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

NPC Iran had been due to participate with one athlete, two-time Paralympian Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei, in two Para cross-country skiing medal events, the men's sprint classic standing on March 10, and the men's 10km interval start classic standing race on March 11. However, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022 Paralympians cannot travel safely to Italy.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said:“It is really disappointing for world sport and especially for Aboulfazl that he is unable to travel safely to compete at his third Paralympic Winter Games at Milano Cortina 2026.

“Since the conflict began on Saturday, the IPC and Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee have been working tirelessly behind the scenes with the NPC and national ski federation to find alternative routes for the safe passage of the Iranian delegation to the Games. However, with the conflict ongoing across the Middle East, the risk to human life is too high," the IPC informed in a release on Friday.

“With communication systems down across much of Iran, dialogue with NPC Iran and the national ski federation has not been easy. We were informed by NPC Iran that safe passage to Milano Cortina 2026 was not possible, and, as a result, they would not be able to come to the Games. To not compete at a Paralympic Winter Games because of factors outside of his control after years of training and dedication is heartbreaking for the athlete, and our sympathies are with Aboulfazl at this difficult time,” it said.

As a result of NPC Iran's non-participation, the country's flag has been removed from the Athlete Parade for tonight's Opening Ceremony at the Arena di Verona. It also means that 611 Para athletes from 55 NPCs will compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, while 31 NPCs will contest medal events in Para cross-country skiing.