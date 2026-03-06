403
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- MECCACOIN
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by MECCACOIN that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "MECCACOIN Launches Shariah-Compliant Blockchain Platform with Dual Security Audits" issued March 03, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
