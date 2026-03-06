Building Resilient Solar Projects In 2026: Tech Innovation And Financial Strength Are The Barometers In Decision Making

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the U.S. solar industry navigates shifting federal and state policies, grid interconnection bottlenecks and ongoing global supply chain pressures, PVH USA, a global provider of solar tracking and foundations solutions, has reaffirmed its bankability and long-term commitment to the U.S. utility-scale solar market, emphasizing execution certainty, supply continuity, and documentation transparency to support developers, EPCs and financing stakeholders.

“Bankability is built with facts, including proven delivery, predictable execution, and the documentation to back it up,” said Rodolfo Bitar, VP Business Development, PVH USA.“Our customers and partners trust PVH because we combine global delivery experience with a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint and clear traceability, ultimately helping projects reduce risk, protect timelines and move forward with confidence.”

In Houston, PVH operates two dedicated manufacturing facilities backed by $50M total investment and has expanded its local workforce from ~100 employees in 2024 to ~300 employees today – providing continuity, responsiveness and long-term commitment to U.S. customers. PVH also strongly focuses on domestic-content requirements and supply-chain traceability. The company supports domestic-content programs through U.S. manufacturing based on substantial transformation and provides documentation such as mill test/material certificates and audit-backed supplier traceability for key components.

“In 2026, price per watt is no longer the sole decision metric,” Bitar said.“Developers and financiers are looking deeper at balance sheets, global track records, structural resilience and software sophistication. Bankability and innovation have become the new barometers of success.”

Financial strength and innovation as differentiators

PVH USA benefits from the global expertise of its parent organization, PV Hardware (PVH), a company with a long-standing track record of delivering solar tracker solutions across diverse climates and geographies worldwide. The company has developed advanced structural engineering solutions to address extreme weather, high wind loads, seismic conditions and irregular terrain, while continuing to refine control software that optimizes energy production under dynamic site conditions.

To date, PVH has supplied 40+ GW worldwide and 6.5 GW in the United States across 50+ plants, supporting utility-scale projects with disciplined manufacturing processes and execution support.

“Our experience in global markets prepared us well for the complexity of the U.S. environment and we've seen that breadth of knowledge put to work with very successful projects benefiting our partners here,” Bitar said.“By combining financial strength, engineering excellence and long-term strategic investment in the United States, we are helping build the resilient solar infrastructure the market demands.”

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or....

About PV Hardware

At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.

As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.

With over 40 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

###