Kuwait Military Responds To Wave Of Missiles, Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait's Armed Forces said on Friday that they are responding to a wave of missile attacks and hostile drones that have breached the country's airspace.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Al Atwan, said Kuwaiti air defenses are currently dealing with missiles and drones entering the airspace of the State of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that a total of 212 ballistic missiles and 394 drones were detected and intercepted following attacks targeting the airspace of the State of Kuwait, with the armed forces successfully neutralising the threats within the area of ongoing operations.

