Drone Attack Halts Oil Production At Sarsang Field In Northern Iraq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: The Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced on Friday the suspension of oil production at the Sarsang oil field in Duhok Governorate after a drone attack triggered a fire at the facility overnight.

In a statement, the ministry said two drones struck the field in the Sarsang area, causing material damage to infrastructure and forcing the operating company to halt production as a precautionary measure. No casualties were reported.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on the Kurdistan Region's vital economic infrastructure. It held responsible the parties launching such attacks from areas under their control, warning that these actions harm both the Kurdistan Region's economy and Iraq's overall oil revenues.

The ministry also called on the Iraqi federal government to take the necessary measures to prevent further attacks targeting civilians, energy facilities, and the oil and gas sector in the Kurdistan Region.

Harir military base in Erbil, the province's international airport, and the headquarters of Kurdish parties opposed to Iran across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have been targeted by missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran.