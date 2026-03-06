Indian Embassy Opens Registration For Transit Travellers Stranded In Qatar, Urges Nationals To Follow Moi Guidelines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of India in Qatar has opened a registration link to facilitate temporary transit visas for Saudi Arabia for Indian nationals stranded in Qatar on transit while also urging the community to strictly follow the guidelines issued by Qatari authorities amid the current security situation.

In a post on its official X platform on Friday, the embassy advised Indians in Qatar to follow the instructions issued by the Qatar Ministry of Interior, which has asked all residents to remain in safe locations, avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and stay away from windows and exposed areas.

It noted that Qatar's airspace continues to remain closed and flight operations are temporarily suspended. Qatar Airways will provide the next update on March 7, 2026 at 9am (Doha time), while passengers have been requested to remain in contact with their respective airlines.

The embassy also highlighted that the Ministry of Interior has announced the extension of all categories of entry visas that have expired or are about to expire for one month, effective from February 28, 2026, subject to further extension in line with developments.

The embassy further noted that the option of exiting Qatar through the Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia is currently open in case of emergency. Indian nationals holding US, UK or Schengen visas that have been used at least once can obtain a visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia, while others can apply for Saudi visas through the prescribed procedures.

The embassy said the registration link has been opened to facilitate obtaining temporary transit visas for Saudi Arabia for Indian nationals currently stranded in Qatar on transit, provided they have confirmed tickets for travel out of Saudi Arabia.

In such cases, passengers can register through the Registration link and are required to provide copies of inbound flight tickets to Qatar as well as confirmed outbound tickets from Saudi Arabia.

All other logistical arrangements related to travel to the Salwa border crossing and onward to the departure airport will need to be arranged by individuals themselves, the embassy said, noting that at least 48 hours will be required to provide such facilitation.

The Embassy of India in Doha said it remains available at all times for the welfare of the Indian community. It can be contacted through its 24x7 helpline numbers +974 55647502 or +974 55362508, or via email at [email protected]