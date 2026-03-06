Video News Release: From Office Cleaner To Olympic Co-Ordinator: The Remarkable Story Of Senegal's Sokhna Dia

MENAFN - African Press Organization) The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video

Sokhna Dia was on her way to her job as a cleaner at the Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC) offices when she received a call that changed her life: her application to join the Dakar 2026 Learning Academy had been successful. Sokhna, 25, had been struggling to find work when she accepted a job as a cleaner for YOGOC. Little did she know the path it would lead her on and now she is part of the team preparing to host the first-ever Olympic Games to be hosted in Africa - Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG). The Dakar 2026 Learning Academy is a new flagship legacy initiative designed to recruit and train over 400 young professionals in Games delivery. The training programme marks a key step in building local expertise ahead of the YOG and ensuring a strong human legacy.

