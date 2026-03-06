Christensen, Shatner, Marsters Q&A's, Local Sessions Highlight FAN EXPO Cleveland Panel Programming

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 5, 2026 6:51 am - Celebrity, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime and Many Other Topics for 125+ Panels Plus Evening Events Over Three Days Featured at Huntington Convention Center, March 13-15

FAN EXPO events are all about unique experiences and lasting memories. In that spirit, FAN EXPO Cleveland has unveiled an array of panel programming sessions ranging from celebrity Q&As with headliners Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, Episode III - Revenge of the Sith), William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Twister) and dozens more. Add to that a plethora of industry, cosplay, gaming, anime, and entertaining, informative panels from all areas of pop culture, Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

From show opening at 3 p.m. on Friday all the way through closing on Sunday at 5 p.m., all day and into the night, more than 125 panels, screenings, and meetups make up the exclusive schedule of interactive sessions.

There are also a host of evening events planned, including the FAN EXPO Cleveland Kickoff Party at Ethlete Lab Academy (14414 Detroit Ave.) on Thursday, March 12, from 3-6 p.m.; the Afterparty at the Ivy (1212 W. 6th St.) on Friday at 7 p.m.; the Force After Hours Star-Wars themed celebration, cosplay competition and Revenge of the Sith screening (Theater #2, Friday, 7 p.m.); the Pirates vs. Ninjas Official Saturday Night Afterparty at Foundation Room Cleveland (308 Euclid Ave.); Comics & Cocktails in the Theater Lobby (Saturday, 7 p.m.) and the Drink & Draw on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Aireal's Place (815 Superior Ave.).

FAN EXPO Cleveland programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings with dozens of sessions featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings, and other pop culture-themed sessions, many conducted by Cleveland-based organizations.

And some programs that will run throughout the weekend include convention fighting with the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society, lightsaber choreography with BG Lightsaber Group, themed cosplay competitions, and a voice actor booth with hundreds of lines to record.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at and on the FAN EXPO Cleveland app. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

. 12:45 p.m., FAN EXPO Cleveland Kick Off Celebration, Cosplay Red Carpet

. 4:15 p.m., 2025 MCU in Review, Room 21

. 5 p.m., Voices of Gaming with Nick Apostolides and Griffin Burns, Theater #2

. 5 p.m., The Book of Boba Fett with Temeura Morrison, Main Theater

. 5:15 p.m., Cosplay is for Everyone: Representation, Identity and Creative Freedom, Room 21

. 6 p.m., Reno 911! Dispatches with Cedric Yarbrough and Thomas Lennon, Theater #2

. 6 p.m., Peggy the Dog with Holly and Luke, Theater #4

. 6:15 p.m., Twilight: Behind the Fangs with Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz, and Ashley Greene, Main Theater

. 7 p.m., Legends Unite: After Party at the Ivy, 1212 W. 6th St.

. 8:30 p.m., An Evening with Hayden Christensen, Main Theater

Saturday:

. 11 a.m., Beyond Star Trek: A Conversation with William Shatner, Main Theater

. 11:15 a.m., Sketch Duel: Travis Mercer vs. Scott Hanna, Theater #3

. 11:30 a.m., Great Scott! 40 Years of Back to the Future, Workshop Room 20

. 12 p.m., Movies: Cleveland Takes the Leading Role, Theater #4

. 12:15 p.m., From Metropolis to the Watchtower: Superman and the Justice League Animated Series Reunion with Dan Riba, Stan Berkowitz, and Alan Burnett, Theater #3

. 12:45 p.m., Padawan Training Camp: Kids Lightsaber Training, Cosplay Red Carpet

. 1 p.m, My Name is Earl: Jaime Pressley and Ethan Suplee, Theater #2

. 1:15 p.m., A Dream Fulfilled: The Siegel and Shuster Society and the Superman Statue, Theater #3

. 1:30 p.m., Helen Hunt: Into the Storm and Beyond, Main Theater

. 2 p.m., Breaking Bad with Dean Norris, Theater #2

. 2:15 p.m., How to Draw Superman and Krypto the Super Dog with DC Comics Artist Travis Mercer, Theater #3

. 2:45 p.m., Science and Engineering of Ghostbusters, Room 21

. 3 p.m., Cowabunga! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cast reunion with Francois Chau, Ernie Reyes Jr., Judith Hoag, Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist, and Kenn Scott, Theater #2

. 3:15 p.m., Superman Cosplay Meetup at the Superman Plaza, outside at the Superman Statue

. 4 p.m. Lost with Josh Holloway, Theater #2

. 4 p.m., Hazbin Hotel Live with Christian Borle, Krystina Alabado, Joel Perez, and Lilli Cooper, Main Theater

. 4 p.m., Movie Magic in the Midwest with Alan Tuskes, Theater #4

. 4:15 p.m., Return to Springfield: Simpsons and Futurama Comics with Bill Morrison, Mike DeCarlo, and Ken Wheaton, Theater #3

. 6 p.m., FAN EXPO Cleveland Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Theater #2

. 6 p.m. The Mummy cast reunion with Brendan Fraser, John Hannah, Patricia Velasquez, and Oded Fehr, Main Theater

. 7 p.m., Comics & Cocktails, Theater Lobby

. 9 p.m., Pirates vs. Ninjas Official Saturday Night Afterparty, Foundation Room Cleveland, 308 Euclid Ave.

Sunday:

. 11 a.m., Bonnie Wright: Magic, Movies and More, Main Theater

. 11 a.m., Jonathan Frakes & Gates McFadden: The Next Generation, Theater #2

. 11:15 a.m., Drawing the Muppets with Guy Gilchrist, Room 22

. 12 p.m., Voices of Animation: Linda Ballantyne and Katie Griffin, Theater #4

. 12:45 p.m.: When in Rome: Reconciling Nerdiness, Neurodivergence, and Disability in the Professional Setting, Friendiverse Lounge, Room 11

. 1 p.m., The One Piece is Real! Q&A with the Anime Voice Cast: Ian Sinclair, Eric Vale, Luci Christian, and Sonny Strait, Theater #2

. 2 p.m., A Joker's DC Parody Fan Film and Q & A, Room 21

. 2:45 p.m., James Marsters: Buffy, Beyond and Back Again, Main Theater

. 4 p.m., Even Stranger Things: The Tale that Inspired the Series, Room 21

. 4 p.m., Drink & Draw, Aireal's Place Restaurant, 815 Superior Ave.

Dates, times, and content subject to change. Consult the website/app schedule for the final schedule.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland.

Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events.

