March 5, 2026 - The Beliz Law Firm Explains California's Seatbelt Law and What It Means for Injury Claims

LONG BEACH, CA – March 5, 2026 - California's seatbelt law plays a critical role in both public safety and personal injury cases. While most drivers and passengers understand that wearing a seatbelt is legally required, many are unaware of how seatbelt compliance can affect liability and compensation after a car accident. The Beliz Law Firm, a Long Beach-based personal injury law firm, is helping Southern California residents better understand their rights and responsibilities under California's seatbelt statute.

Under California law, drivers and passengers are required to wear properly functioning seatbelts while a vehicle is in motion. The state enforces a primary seatbelt law, meaning law enforcement officers may stop a vehicle solely for a seatbelt violation. In addition, drivers are responsible for ensuring that children under a certain age and height are properly secured in appropriate car seats or booster seats.

“Seatbelt laws are designed to reduce serious injuries and save lives,” said Michael Beliz, founder of The Beliz Law Firm.“But in the context of a personal injury case, seatbelt use can also become a legal issue that insurance companies try to use to minimize compensation.”

In personal injury claims, California follows a comparative negligence system. This means that even if a driver or passenger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of an accident, they may still be entitled to compensation. However, the opposing party may argue that failing to wear a seatbelt contributed to the severity of injuries. This argument, commonly referred to as the“seatbelt defense,” can potentially reduce the amount of damages awarded.

For example, if a jury determines that an injured party's failure to wear a seatbelt increased their injuries, a percentage of fault may be assigned to that individual. That percentage can then reduce the final compensation award. Because of this, having experienced legal representation is essential when navigating seatbelt-related disputes in car accident claims.

The Beliz Law Firm represents individuals involved in car accidents, truck collisions, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, and other injury matters throughout Long Beach and Southern California. With years of experience handling complex personal injury cases, Michael Beliz understands how insurance companies evaluate seatbelt arguments and works diligently to protect his clients' rights.

Beyond legal compliance, seatbelts remain one of the most effective safety measures available to drivers and passengers. According to traffic safety data, wearing a seatbelt significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a collision. However, even when a seatbelt is worn properly, victims may still suffer injuries due to another driver's negligence.

For those involved in a vehicle accident, understanding how California's seatbelt law interacts with personal injury claims is critical. Individuals seeking more information can review detailed insights about the statute and related legal considerations by visiting the firm's blog on California's seatbelt law.

