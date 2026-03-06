Smartheart Presents 13Th Thailand International Pet Variety Exhibition @CNX 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 5, 2026 10:35 pm - IMPACT Goes Big! Transforming Chiang Mai into a "Pet Snow Village" at the 13th SmartHeart presents Thailand International Pet Variety Exhibition @CNX 2026

Enjoy shopping with discounts of up to 80%, packed with viral activities and fashion shows, and win prizes worth over 10,000 THB.

Free admission 26 February – 1 March 2026

Pet lovers are invited to experience the largest pet exhibition in Northern Thailand,“SmartHeart presents Thailand International Pet Variety Exhibition @CNX 2026 (13th Edition),” held from 26 February – 1 March 2026 at Chiang Mai Hall, Central Chiang Mai Airport, Thailand.

This year comes with a special concept,“Pet Snow Village,” transforming Chiang Mai into a magical snow village. Experience the charm of falling snow and a winter atmosphere where owners and their pets can enjoy activities together. Visitors are invited to dress in adorable winter styles, participate in activities, and capture memorable moments throughout the event.

Inside the event, discover shopping zones featuring pet products and services from leading brands with discounts of up to 80%. Shoppers who spend 1,000 THB can immediately redeem a special gift. Free pet health check services are also available at the event.

For activity lovers, enjoy a full lineup of fun, including a fashion show competition under the theme“Ku Hu, Twin Style, Beat the Cold,” where owners and pets pair up to compete for cuteness and win prizes totaling over 10,000 THB. Popular viral activities such as“Come to Mama” and“Dog Licking Competition Cat Licking Competition” will also take place, along with new games including“Dog Snow Maze Challenge” and“Do You Remember Me?” which test the bond between owners and their pets.

In addition, professional competitions will be held, including the 39th Thailand Pit Bull Weight Pull Championship,“Maeo Suay Ta Sai Kwan Jai Me-O,” the CFA CAT COMPETITION 2026 by SCFC, and the FUN SHOW CAT COMPETITION 2026 by SCFC.

Be amazed at the Exotic Zone, where you can meet the adorable Fat Tailed Gerbil and other exotic pets. Enjoy food and beverages at the Chill & Grill Market, a dedicated zone where owners can relax and spend the day with their beloved pets.

This event is another highlight that pet lovers in Chiang Mai and nearby areas should not miss. Free admission from 26 February – 1 March 2026, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM at Chiang Mai Hall, Central Chiang Mai Airport, Thailand.

For more information.

Facebook Page: @petvariety

Instagram: petvariety_th

LINE OFFICIAL: @petvariety

TikTok: dogshow_petvariety

Website: