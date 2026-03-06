Bp Lauds Azerbaijan For Creating Favorable Environment For Investments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani government has created a very favorable investment environment, bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Everything is being done to develop business. This gives impetus to the further development of the country's economy," he said.

Cristofoli noted that bp's business in the region plays a vital role in the company's global operations.

"From a financial perspective, our business in the region is very important for the company," he added.