Bp Tops Charts In Multiple Industry Metrics In Azerbaijan, Regional President Says

2026-03-06 09:03:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. bp ranks among the best companies across the industry in many indicators in Azerbaijan, bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Let me give you a few examples. The first indicator is what we call reliability, which is the number of days a production facility is operational per year. Naturally, we strive to keep this number as high as possible," he said.

Cristofoli noted that bp, like many other companies, conducts so-called benchmarking-the process of assessing its own performance relative to its industry peers and the broader market.

"It's impossible to objectively determine how well a company is performing without comparing its results with those of other companies.

Therefore, we have a very formalized process: an independent company conducts an assessment to accurately measure our performance and compare it with that of other industry participants," he added.

