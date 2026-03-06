Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's NBCO Reduces Its Charter Capital

Azerbaijan's NBCO Reduces Its Charter Capital


2026-03-06 09:03:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Credit Implementing Agency Non-Banking Credit Organization (NBCO) has reduced its charter capital, the NBCO's statement says, Trend reports.

The organization's general assembly decided to decrease the capital to 259,274 manat ($152,000), down from 324,166 manat ($190,000). This marks a reduction of 64,892 manat ($38,000).

Creditors can address inquiries to the following address: AZ 1141, Baku, Yasamal district, A. Hagverdiyev street, 574th neighborhood, building 1, apartment 4.

The NBCO was registered in 2009. Arif Aliyev is its legal representative.

MENAFN06032026000187011040ID1110827627



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search