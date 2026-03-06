Azerbaijan's NBCO Reduces Its Charter Capital
The organization's general assembly decided to decrease the capital to 259,274 manat ($152,000), down from 324,166 manat ($190,000). This marks a reduction of 64,892 manat ($38,000).
Creditors can address inquiries to the following address: AZ 1141, Baku, Yasamal district, A. Hagverdiyev street, 574th neighborhood, building 1, apartment 4.
The NBCO was registered in 2009. Arif Aliyev is its legal representative.
