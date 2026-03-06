Philharmonic Hall Honors Legacy Of Eminent Mugham Singer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a memorable concert in honor of the People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, eminent mugham singer, Hajibaba Huseynov (1919 – 1993), AzerNEWS reports.

Renowned performers of mugham art took the stage, performing a program that included various classifications of Azerbaijani mugham and beloved folk songs.

The evening featured memorable renditions of "Segah", "Bayati-Shiraz", "Chahargah", and "Rast" mugham modes, as well as popular folk songs such as "Ay Dilber".

The concert celebrated Hajibaba Huseynov's rich mugham heritage, honoring his lifelong contributions to Azerbaijani music.

Hajibaba Huseynov was the first performer of the "Ushshaq" and "Huseyni" sections of the Rast mugham, as well as the "Shah Khatai" sections in other mughams, and on his initiative, the "Dilruba" section of the Bayati-Shiraz mugham was added to the teaching curriculum.

From 1962 to 1992, he taught mugham at the Azerbaijan State Music School named after Asaf Zeynally, mentoring generations of talented students.

Starting in 1989, the khananda began performing abroad. His first tour was to Iraq with a large ensemble of musicians and intellectuals.

In 1990, he performed in Adana, Turkiye; in 1991, he held concerts over one month in Brussels (Belgium), Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Montpellier (France), as well as in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The audience was delighted by the concert, warmly applauding the performers and the exceptional musical interpretations that brought Hajibaba Huseynov's legacy to life.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and the offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.