Azerbaijan Collects Over 3 Billion Manats In Taxes In First Two Months Of 2026

2026-03-06 09:03:27

More than 3 billion manats in taxes were transferred to Azerbaijan's state budget through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy during January–February 2026, exceeding the forecast by 79.4 million manats.

AzerNews

