MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Wisr AI Systems Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

March 06, 2026 8:31 AM EST | Source: Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) (the "Company"), a provider of agentic AI-powered risk intelligence solutions, announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,00,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per Share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted under the listed issuer financing exemption pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Exemption"), with the result that the Shares and Warrants will not be subject to a statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay eligible finders (each, a "Finder") a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced by such Finders, and may also issue to those Finders non-transferable warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to 7% of the number of Units sold to such purchasers. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Both the Warrants and the Finders' Warrants are subject to acceleration in certain limited circumstances. If the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") exceeds $0.15 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may provide written notice to the holders of the Warrants and the Finder's Warrants that the warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the provision of such notice. Any Warrants or Finder's Warrants remaining unexercised at that time will automatically expire.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should review the offering document prior to making an investment decision.

The Company intends to allocate the proceeds of the Offering toward the commercialization of its Agentic AI platform, customer acquisition initiatives, and general corporate purposes. The Offering may close in tranches, with the initial tranche expected to close on or about March 27, 2026, subject to standard conditions including the receipt of all necessary approvals, such as the approval of the CSE.

The Company would also like to announce that, further to its news release dated November 24, 2025, the Company and Moneylab Technologies Inc. have agreed to extend the deadline for completing the definitive agreement regarding their commercial arrangement and are continuing to work collaboratively and in good faith toward finalizing the terms of the transaction.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Robert Goehring

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (778) 200-9005

Email: ...

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, the anticipated closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and general economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of the Company to complete the Offering; the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals in connection with the Offering; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Wisr AI Systems Inc.