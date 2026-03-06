MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nio Strategic Metals Announces the Closing of Its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Nio Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: NIO) (OTC Pink: NIOCF) (" Nio " or the " Corporation "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement of 34,515,967 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Corporation at a price of $0.155 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $5,349,975 (the " Private Placement ").

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to fund its continued exploration program of its critical minerals' projects, including technical and environmental impact studies, and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation paid the following fees to certain eligible finders (each, a " Finder "): (i) a cash fee of $105,376 and 645,161 Common Shares to Jean-Sébastien Blanchette, representing 6.5% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the subscribers introduced by such Finder; and (ii) a cash fee of $6,010 to Leede Jones Gable, representing 5.5% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the subscribers introduced by such Finder.

The Common shares were offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The Financing received conditional approval but remains subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

About Nio Strategic Metals

Nio Strategic Metals is an exploration and development company, with a focus on becoming a ferroniobium producer. The Corporation holds niobium properties located in Oka and near Mont-Laurier and another exploration property in the Province of Québec.

Bruno Dumais, Chief Financial Officer

514-560-7623

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statement contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Nio Strategic Metals' annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR at , as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Nio Strategic Metals believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frame or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Nio Strategic Metals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

