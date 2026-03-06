The Encryption Upgrade Nobody Can Afford To Skip

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider News Commentary, With 97% of organizations now planning to invest cybersecurity budget in post-quantum cryptography over the next 24 months, the enterprise migration away from vulnerable encryption standards is no longer theoretical, according to a recent analysis from Network World [1]. Gartner reinforced that urgency, naming post-quantum cryptography migration among six forces reshaping enterprise security architecture in 2026[2]. Positioning for this structural shift are QSE Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

The Citi Institute calculates that a quantum-enabled cyberattack disrupting a top-five U.S. bank's access to Fedwire could generate between $2.0 trillion and $3.3 trillion in indirect economic losses, equivalent to 10% to 17% of U.S. GDP[3]. With NIST deprecating RSA and ECC by 2030 and the EU mandating member states begin the transition by the end of 2026, the migration timeline is compressing fast[4].

QSE Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) is building the security layer that enterprises and governments will need when quantum computers render today's encryption obsolete. The Vancouver-based company specializes in post-quantum cryptography, delivering a modular platform built on proprietary quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture designed to protect sensitive data from both current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks.

The platform covers multiple layers of the post-quantum security stack. QSE 's Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) gives organizations a structured migration methodology for identifying cryptographic exposure and planning remediation at the executive level. QAuth delivers entropy-enabled single sign-on that embeds quantum-resistant key generation directly into identity workflows. The qREK SDK lets developers integrate quantum-resilient encryption into any application, while QSE-Chat offers fully quantum-secure messaging for enterprise and government clients on both iOS and Android.

“Our objective is to give enterprises clarity,” said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE.“Post-quantum transition requires structured planning. Our methodology provides measurable indicators and visibility to help organizations understand where they stand and how to prioritize next steps.”

That clarity is translating into commercial traction across four continents. QSE recently renewed its enterprise agreement with The Muthoot Group, one of India's largest financial services organizations, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses. The company also entered South America with a three-year security deal supporting three Brazilian government end-clients for approximately 4,500 user licenses. International distribution extends through a partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa in Indonesia and a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus spanning 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia.

On the defence front, QSE joined the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) and participated at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia as part of the official Canadian Delegation. The company holds a CyberSecure Canada Level 2 Certification and recently joined the Municipal Information Systems Association (MISA) as a National Partner, positioning across municipal, federal, and allied defence channels as post-quantum migration timelines compress worldwide.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE)

In other industry developments:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently reported fiscal Q2 2026 revenue of $2.6 billion, up 15% year over year, with Next-Generation Security ARR growing 33% to $6.3 billion. The company also completed its acquisition of CyberArk, establishing identity security as a core pillar of its platformization strategy.

"We saw continued strength in platformizations, a trend that is accelerating due to AI," said Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "Customers are keen to both modernize and normalize their cybersecurity stack, aligning them to our approach."

Strong adoption of AI security capabilities signals a long-term trend as enterprises consolidate vendors onto unified platforms. Palo Alto Networks expects platformization momentum to sustain growth as organizations modernize their security architectures.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) recently reported Q4 2025 revenue of $1.91 billion, up 15% year over year, while full-year revenue reached $6.80 billion with Unified SASE billings surging 40%. The company expanded its share repurchase program by $1.0 billion and provided 2026 revenue guidance of $7.5 to $7.7 billion.

"We are pleased with our strong finish to the year, highlighted by an excellent fourth quarter driven by broad-based demand across our portfolio, which drove billings above the high end of our guidance," said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Fortinet.

The company continues accelerating investments in high-growth Unified SASE and Security Operations markets. Fortinet exceeded the Rule of 45 for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its position as a leader in enterprise network security.

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently acquired SquareX to extend Zero Trust security capabilities directly into standard web browsers, eliminating the need for third-party enterprise browsers or legacy VPN and VDI solutions. The acquisition enables organizations to secure both managed and unmanaged devices through lightweight browser extensions.

"Enterprises have historically relied on legacy VPNs and VDIs, but these technologies are fundamentally flawed and laden with security risks," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. "With SquareX, Zscaler is deepening our Zero Trust Exchange Platform's capabilities in standard browsers, such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, to stop threats without having to deploy a third-party enterprise browser."

The deal addresses a growing enterprise blind spot as browser-based work accelerates across distributed workforces. Zscaler is advancing its Zero Trust leadership to secure the modern browser environment without disrupting user workflows or adding infrastructure complexity.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) recently expanded its AI Security Platform with new Data Security Posture Management capabilities designed to secure artificial intelligence systems from data ingestion through runtime execution. The unified approach allows security teams to trace risk across the full AI lifecycle and protect systems as they operate in production environments.

"AI security is not a point problem," said Gregor Stewart, Chief AI Officer at SentinelOne. "It is a lifecycle problem. Data security is the first mile, but true protection requires securing everything AI is built on, from data and infrastructure to runtime behavior."

As AI usage moves from experimentation into widespread production, enterprises face expanding attack surfaces across data, cloud infrastructure, and workflows. SentinelOne is positioning its platform as the most comprehensive AI security solution on the market, covering the full lifecycle from data ingestion to runtime protection.

