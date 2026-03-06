Raymour & Flanigan Supported Over 350 Northeastern Charities In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned retailer continues longstanding commitment to local communities through fundraising events, in-store initiatives, and hands-on community partnerships

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and the seventh-largest nationwide, supported more than 350 local and regional organizations across the Northeast in 2025.

Across 460 in-store events this past year, Raymour & Flanigan raised funds and awareness for a variety of organizations and causes. The events ranged from a '70s trivia night for the Midwest Food Bank New England to a Breast Cancer Awareness Makeover Extravaganza with The HairMadness Foundation.

“Since 1947, our passion for community service has never wavered,” said Seth Goldberg, President of Raymour & Flanigan.“While we take pride in offering a wide array of furniture and mattresses that helps make any space feel like home, community has always been at the heart of our family-owned business. We are incredibly proud of our team for their continued dedication to creating meaningful change for families across the Northeast.”

Raymour & Flanigan associates actively assisted nonprofit partners through volunteerism and donations of essential furnishings and supplies to families in need. The company worked closely with organizations such as:



United Way

American Cancer Society

Paws of War

Make-A-Wish Boys & Girls Clubs of America



“Our partnership with Raymour & Flanigan has become more than just community outreach-it's a heartfelt commitment to the families and causes they care about,” says Icing Smiles.“We're grateful to Raymour & Flanigan for opening their doors and their hearts. Together, we're not just furnishing homes-we're building hope, one smile at a time.”

Raymour & Flanigan contributed to key causes across the communities it serves, including addressing hunger relief, children's physical and mental health care, youth development and education, military and veteran support, animal welfare, and housing stability.

About Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan is the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and the seventh-largest nationwide. Founded in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, the family-owned company operates 145 locations across the region, including 104 showrooms, 36 Outlet stores, and five Clearance Centers, along with a rapidly growing e-commerce business.

With a wide selection of furniture and mattresses across styles and price points, Raymour & Flanigan helps customers create homes that fit their lives - whether they're furnishing a first apartment or designing a forever home. The company is known for dependable quality, strong value, delivery in three days or less, and service that supports customers every step of the way.

Deeply rooted in the communities it serves, Raymour & Flanigan is committed to responsible business practices, recycling more than 99% of packaging materials and diverting approximately 20 million pounds from landfills each year.

