Mahesh Babu's Nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni's 'Srinivasa Mangapuram' Unit Completes Third Schedule

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) The unit of director Ajay Bhupathi's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Srinivasa Mangapuram', featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in the lead, has now completed its third schedule in Tirupati.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the team wrapped up the important third schedule, during which key scenes featuring Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, Rasha Thadani, and other principal cast members were filmed. With the completion of this schedule, nearly 60% of the film's shoot has been completed. The production is progressing at a brisk pace, with the makers maintaining strong creative focus and scale, the sources informed.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

The film is being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, who earned critical acclaim for his raw and immersive storytelling in the superhit films 'RX 100' and 'Mangalavaram'. The fact that Ajay Bhupathi is helming this film has got a number of fans interested in it.

The film also marks the big-screen debut of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, who carries forward the illustrious legacy of Superstars Krishna and Mahesh Babu.

Starring opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, who makes her Telugu cinema debut with this film.

Well known actor and producer Mohan Babu will be seen playing a character called Venkatappaya Naidu in the film.

Presented by noted producer Ashwini Dutt and produced by P. Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu, the film is being mounted with strong creative vision and high production values.

The film boasts an impressive technical team. Two-time National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. The film has cinematography by Jayakrishna Gummadi and editing by Madhav Kumar Gullapalli. Production design for the film is being overseen by Sahi Suresh while the action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Real Sathish.