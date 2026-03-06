Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple To Offer Prayers


2026-03-06 09:00:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers on her 29th birthday. She walked barefoot along the traditional Alipiri footpath pilgrimage before attending the temple's early-morning darshan and seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

MENAFN06032026007385015968ID1110827526



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search