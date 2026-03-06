Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Make First Appearance After Wedding

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok made their first public appearance after their lavish Mumbai wedding on March 5. The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony attended by top personalities from cricket, Bollywood, business and politics.

